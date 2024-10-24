KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 24 — Malaysia's inflation rate for September 2024 has eased to 1.8 per cent, with the consumer price index (CPI) rising to 133.2, compared to 130.8 in the same month last year, according to the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DoSM).

In its CPI report for September 2024, DoSM attributed the inflation to increases in several key categories: personal care, social protection, and miscellaneous goods and services, which rose by 3.1 per cent.

This was followed by transport at 1.1 per cent; alcoholic beverages and tobacco at 0.8 per cent; furnishings, household equipment, and routine household maintenance at 0.6 per cent; and information and communication at 0.4 per cent.

Conversely, clothing and footwear remained in negative territory at negative 0.3 per cent. — Bernama