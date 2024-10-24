KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 24 — A seven-year-old boy tragically died after being crushed by a falling cement slab from a three-storey shophouse at Kompleks Al-Azim in Bukit Baru late Monday night.

The incident, which occurred at 10.15pm, left the young victim, from Taman Bukit Baru Solok Bukit Pulau, fatally injured, according to a report by Berita Harian today.

He succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment in the red zone of Melaka Hospital.

Melaka Tengah district police chief Assistant Commissioner Christopher Patit said a 34-year-old Domino’s Pizza outlet manager filed the report at Bukit Baru police station.

The report stated that two children, an adult man, and six motorcycles were struck by the falling cement wall from above the Domino’s Pizza branch in Bukit Baru.

“The three were standing outside a Domino’s Pizza outlet when they were hit by the falling debris,” Christopher was quoted as saying on Thursday (Oct 24) by another report published in The Star today.

“Investigations found that the child, along with his five-year-old brother, was accompanying their father to a nearby bank. As they exited the bank, part of the cement wall fell on them, severely injuring the boy while his father, 42, and brother sustained minor injuries,” Christopher said.

The boy was rushed to the hospital by bystanders and given CPR for 60 minutes, but despite all efforts, he was pronounced dead at 10.18pm.

A post-mortem conducted the following morning confirmed the cause of death as severe trauma from the heavy debris.

Authorities have classified the case as a sudden death, with further investigations underway.