KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 24 — Malaysia would enjoy more and better trade opportunities as a member of the Brics intergovernmental group as the nine member nations have a combined population of 3.2 billion, Foreign Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said.

In a written parliamentary reply, he also said that Malaysia is committed to furthering the Global South agenda to boost South-to-South cooperation and collaboration, especially during Malaysia’s tenure as the chair of Asean next year.

“Malaysia's desire to join Brics represents Malaysia's effort to uphold policies and identity as an independent and neutral country, striking a balance with great powers and opening up new business and investment opportunities,” he said.

The minister commonly called Tok Mat said joining the group will also enhance Malaysia’s visibility in the international arena, especially in handling pressing global challenges.

Nonetheless, the government is still committed to strengthening ties with crucial trade partners such as the United States and the European Union.

“The United States (US) and the European Union are Malaysia's third largest trading partners with bilateral trade value amounting to RM250.25 billion and RM206.69 billion respectively in 2023.

“Malaysia will continue to explore new collaboration opportunities with the United States and the European Union that include green technology, renewable energy, education and human resource development,” Mohamad Hasan concluded.

Earlier today, Malaysia was confirmed as one of 13 new official partner nations to Brics, bringing the country closer to full membership.

Apart from Malaysia, the other 12 nations were Algeria, Belarus, Bolivia, Cuba, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Nigeria, Thailand, Turkey, Uganda, Uzbekistan and Vietnam.

Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli is scheduled to deliver Malaysia’s national statement at the Brics Summit in Kazan, Russia, today.

The founding members of the group comprised Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, however, Brics has expanded since.