SEPANG, Oct 24 — AirAsia has acknowledged and accepted an apology from MalaysiaNow regarding misleading articles published in January 2022 that questioned the airline’s RM500 million loan from Danajamin Nasional Bhd.

The articles, which have since been retracted, failed to provide an accurate account and did not allow AirAsia the chance to clarify the facts or respond to the criticisms.

In light of this incident, AirAsia on its website reiterated its commitment to becoming the most communicative and accountable brand in the region.

The airline emphasises transparency and openness in all interactions with stakeholders, partners, and the media as it continues to grow and diversify.

Bo Lingam, Group CEO of AirAsia Aviation Group, remarked: “While we accept MalaysiaNow’s apology, this incident highlights the vital importance of accuracy and fairness in journalism.”

“AirAsia is dedicated to transparency and aims to be the most communicative brand in the region. Reporting must be based on full facts and should give all parties the opportunity to present their side of the story,” he said.

AirAsia also further stated that misleading reports that do not present a complete picture are damaging and irresponsible.

The airline said it is committed to long-term transparency, accountability, and clear communication, ensuring that stakeholders are kept informed and engaged throughout its journey.

AirAsia's statement also further stated that as the company continues to evolve, it encourages media and partners to collaborate in upholding the values of fairness and integrity that drive its progress

In a related statement, MalaysiaNow acknowledged its oversight regarding the articles on AirAsia’s loan, noting they did not reflect all publicly available information.

The publication admitted it failed to seek AirAsia’s response before publishing and has since removed the articles in line with its commitment to responsible journalism.