JAKARTA, Oct 23 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who just arrived in Jakarta on Saturday evening, immediately went to his old friend’s family home in Kertanegara, South Jakarta, for a relaxed and joyful dinner together.

That old friend is Prabowo Subianto, who was sworn in as Indonesia’s eighth president the next day. It is said that both have known each other since their youth.

Photos shared by both parties on social media on the dinner get-together clearly show the bond between them – warm and amiable – which has captured the attention of political observers.

This significant moment was also shared by Prabowo on his official X account. He wrote: “It is a great honour to receive my friend, the Prime Minister of Malaysia, @anwaribrahim, at my parents’ residence at Kertanegara 4, Jakarta.”

Although brief, this note and meeting demonstrated Prabowo’s emphasis on his friendship with Anwar, with both having gone through similar and challenging political careers.

This close friendship was also evident, as Prabowo would always visit Anwar whenever he traveled to Malaysia.

Analysts believe that the closeness of these two leaders opens opportunities to enhance existing cooperation between the two countries in various sectors, including trade, new energy, defence, education, and finance.

Their long-standing friendship also provides a solid foundation for future collaboration as both leaders navigate complex international issues such as Palestine, Myanmar, Islamophobia, and the anti-palm oil campaign.

Executive Director of Trust Indonesia Research and Consulting, Azhari Ardinal, stated: “Anwar Ibrahim and Prabowo Subianto have a long-standing friendship. Prabowo is now continuing the initiatives started by the seventh president, Joko Widodo, in strengthening bilateral relations.”

He added, “The continuation of Joko Widodo’s vision reflects a commitment to strengthening diplomatic ties and driving regional prosperity.”

The international relations analyst observed that Anwar’s political journey has made him well-known in Indonesia, and his visit has garnered media attention and public interest in Indonesia.

During the inauguration session at the People’s Consultative Assembly building, which was attended by other foreign leaders on Sunday, Anwar received the most applause and a standing ovation when introduced by Prabowo.

Regarding specific areas of cooperation under Prabowo’s administration, the analyst noted that it is still early, but several Malaysian companies are known to be exploring investment opportunities, including residential development in the new capital, Nusantara.

“This initiative could potentially transform the economic landscape of both countries,” the analyst said, emphasising that the closeness of the two leaders would enable broad and meaningful discussions, especially as Malaysia and Indonesia are among Asean’s founding nations.

Anwar’s visit comes as Malaysia prepares to chair Asean next year, which was touched upon by Malaysia’s Ambassador to Indonesia, Datuk Syed Md Hasrin Tengku Hussin, who stated: “This is an important moment for both our countries. The prime minister’s working visit will strengthen bilateral ties and reinforce Asean cooperation.”

Many analysts also agree that a new chapter of cooperation between the two countries could address shared challenges while leveraging mutual strengths to further strengthen Asean dynamics as a platform for regional cooperation in the coming years.

Meanwhile, Universiti Utara Malaysia’s Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic) Prof. Dr. Mohd Azizuddin Mohd Sani said the closeness of the Anwar-Prabowo relationship would elevate Kuala Lumpur-Jakarta relations to a higher and more meaningful level.

He also sees Prabowo, who received his early education at Victoria Institution in Kuala Lumpur, and Anwar, who has close ties with many Indonesian figures and understands the dynamics of the country, as having a mutual understanding of each other.

“I see the closeness of both leaders as highly significant for the future of both nations, not only in terms of politics but also in developing the economy, social, and cultural ties between the countries, which can drive efforts to build closer relations between the people of the two nations,” he said.

Describing Anwar and Prabowo as true friends, he said the relationship did not develop recently but has been built since the youth of both leaders, starting in the era of President Suharto.

“Certainly, when a close friendship between two national leaders is translated into diplomatic relations, it will benefit the progress of both countries and create prosperity for their people,” he said.

This will also benefit the Asean region, especially with Malaysia set to chair Asean next year.

“As Chair of Asean in 2025, Malaysia will need Indonesia’s help to drive the Asean agenda, including realising the Asean Community 2025 and Asean Community Vision 2045,” he said.

In his first speech as president, Prabowo reiterated his commitment to focusing his administration on eradicating poverty and corruption, strengthening food and energy security, downstream industries, and the distribution of wealth and prosperity. These goals are closely aligned with the mission of Anwar’s administration, which is based on the Madani concept. — Bernama