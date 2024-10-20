JAKARTA, Oct 20 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim held a four-eye meeting with Indonesia’s President-elect Prabowo Subianto at the latter’s residence in South Jakarta on Saturday night.

Anwar is undertaking a working visit here starting Saturday at the invitation of the Indonesian government, to attend the inauguration ceremony of Prabowo as the eighth president of Indonesia.

“Tonight, I met my true friend and brother, Mr Prabowo Subianto.

“God willing, we will work more closely in an atmosphere of friendship, not only on a personal level, but also on a national level which will definitely benefit the people of both countries,” he said in a Facebook post.

Anwar arrived in Jakarta on Saturday evening to join foreign heads of state and representatives in witnessing the swearing-in of Prabowo as Indonesia’s new president on Sunday.

The inauguration will take place at the People’s Consultative Assembly building at 10 am local time. — Bernama