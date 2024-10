KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 22 — The 267th Conference of Rulers will be held for two days from tomorrow and will be chaired by the Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah.

According to a post on Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar’s Facebook, His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia consented to attend the pre-Meeting of the 267th Conference of Rulers at the Istana Negara, here today.

Accompanying His Majesty, was the Acting Sultan of Johor Tunku Mahkota Ismail. — Bernama