KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 22 — A security guard pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to charges of raping and sexually assaulting his 15-year-old daughter.

The 40-year-old man was charged with raping the girl at a public housing estate in Sri Kota, Bandar Tun Razak, Cheras here, from December 2023 until February this year.

The charge was framed under Section 376 (3) of the Penal Code, which provides imprisonment for up to 30 years and a maximum of 10 strokes of the cane upon conviction.

He was also charged under Section 14(b) of the Sexual Offenses Against Children Act 2017 with committing physical sexual assault on the girl at the same place at 11 am on Feb 14 this year.

He faces imprisonment for up to 20 years and is liable to whipping upon conviction.

Judge Siti Aminah Ghazali did not allow the accused bail and set Oct 29 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Atiqa Nazihah Azmi appeared for the prosecution while the accused was unrepresented.

The man was also charged in the Magistrate’s Court here with voluntarily causing hurt to his three other children, aged 11, 13 and 16, at the same place between 11 am and 8 pm on Oct 14 this year.

The charge was framed under Section 323 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 326A of the same law, which provides imprisonment for up to one year or a fine of up to RM2,000 or both if convicted.

Magistrate Noorelynna Hanim Abd Halim allowed the accused bail of RM6,000 with one surety and set Jan 13 next year for mention.

She also ordered the man to not go near the victims and witnesses, to report himself at a police station and to surrender his passport to the court.

The prosecution was conducted by Deputy Public Prosecutor Nursyuhada Husna Sulaiman while the accused was represented by a lawyer Edwin Tomas from the National Legal Aid Foundation. — Bernama

* If you are experiencing sexual violence, the following hotlines offer free and confidential support: Talian Kasih at 15999 or WhatsApp 019-2615999 (24/7); All Women’s Action Society at 016-2374221/016-2284221 (9.30am-5.30pm); and Women’s Aid Organisation (WAO) at 03-30008858 or SMS/WhatsApp TINA 018-9888058 (24/7)

* If you suspect child abuse, call the following hotlines for free and confidential support: Talian Kasih at 15999 or WhatsApp 019-2615999 (24/7); Talian BuddyBear at 1800-18-2327(BEAR) (noon-midnight daily); and One Crisis Centre (24/7) Wilayah Persekutuan at 03-26155555 (Kuala Lumpur General Hospital), 03-61454333 (Sungai Buloh Hospital) or 03-83124200 (Putrajaya Hospital).