KUANTAN, Oct 22 — The Sultan of Pahang Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah said the state government has taken the best approach in addressing the issue involving 32 traders in Cameron Highlands, which must be adhered to and respected.

His Royal Highness warned against any parties attempting to take advantage of and exacerbate the situation, adding that the Cameron Highlands Development Corporation (PKCH) had briefed him about the issue.

“I am not here to blame or point fingers at anyone. This matter has been resolved according to the rules. I’ve heard about the process and the selection. The state government sought the best solutions for everyone involved, including those who did not get this opportunity.

“We are looking for the best ways to resolve this issue, such as finding alternative locations for the traders...this will be carefully studied by the state government,” the Pahang ruler said in a post on the Pahang Sultanate Facebook page.

Earlier, Al-Sultan Abdullah agreed to attend the PKCH briefing about the issue involving the 32 traders and its solutions.

The Pahang Ruler wanted the issue resolved and handled amicably, as legal processes needed to be followed.

“We cannot please everyone. Those who want to voice their concerns have the right to do so, but it should not be excessive. Please follow the process. We are all human, with feelings. There’s no need to shout... let’s resolve this properly,” Al-Sultan Abdullah said.

On Oct 8, the state government confirmed receiving complaints claiming that traders at Medan Agro, Cameron Highlands, are facing significant rent hikes, with rates reportedly rising to RM5,000 per month. It said that investigations into the complaints are underway. — Bernama