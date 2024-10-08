KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 8 — A total of 31 people were evacuated following flash floods and a subsequent landslide in Kampung Sungai Ruil, near Cameron Highlands, yesterday evening.

Berita Harian reported Director of the Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM), Colonel (PA) Che Adam A. Rahman as saying that the incident occurred at 6pm.

He added that this led to the relocation of five families to the Temporary Evacuation Centre (PPS) at the Sungai Ruil Community Centre.

The evacuees comprise 11 men, 10 women, four boys, and six girls.

Clean-up efforts at the site are currently underway, according to Colonel Che Adam.