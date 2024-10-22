KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 22 — A trader was brought before the Ipoh Sessions Court today, charged with failing to feed his pet rabbits, resulting in one death last year.

National daily Berita Harian reported that the accused, Shairazi Jamal Hatun, pleaded not guilty after the charge was read by Judge Azizah Ahmad.

According to the charge, the 43-year-old was negligent in providing food and water for his two rabbits, causing one to die and the other to become severely underweight.

He was alleged to have committed the act in the petting zoo area on Jalan Simpang Pulai, Kampung Kepayang, at 11am on 9 June last year.

Following this, he was charged under Subsection 29(1)(d) of the Animal Welfare Act 2015, which carries penalties of between RM20,000 and RM100,000 or a maximum of three years’ imprisonment, or both.

The prosecution was led by Roziman Awang Tahrin from the Department of Veterinary Services (JPV), while the accused was unrepresented by a lawyer.

The court has scheduled a case mention for November 28 for document submission and appointment of legal counsel.