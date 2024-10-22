KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 22 — The government will continue to provide various incentives to developers who are committed to the construction of affordable housing, including tax relief and access to more strategic properties, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said.

He said strategic partnerships with the finance sector will be intensified to ensure better access to housing financing for Malaysians, especially youth.

“It is vital that all parties pool their efforts together to create a housing ecosystem that reflects the true market capability, affordability and demand.

“Government intervention for the target group is greatly needed as their capability to own a house at market prices is still low. The private sector needs to work together to build houses at affordable prices by localities,” he postd on Facebook after chairing the National Affordable Housing Council meeting that discussed affordable housing issues between the federal and state governments as well as industry players at Bangunan Ahli Parlimen dan Pentadbiran here today.

The meeting was attended by Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi, Deputy Sarawak Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian, housing excos from states in Peninsular Malaysia, related federal ministers and senior government officials.

Fadillah said the high-level council meeting had the main role and function in discussing and coordinating issues on planning, coordination and monitoring of affordable housing targets as contained in the 12th Malaysia Plan. — Bernama