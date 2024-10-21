KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 21 — Senior lawyer Datuk Roger Tan Kor Mee, a member of the special task force reviewing findings on Pastor Raymond Koh’s disappearance, has confirmed he will testify as a witness in court tomorrow and on Wednesday.

In a press statement yesterday, Tan said the plaintiffs’ solicitors issued him a subpoena on October 7 in the civil suit Koh Keng Joo & Anor v Tan Sri Dato’ Seri Khalid bin Abu Bakar & 12 Ors.

“I confirm my attendance at the proceedings as a witness, as required by the subpoena, and will fully cooperate with what is required under the law,” he wrote.

Tan noted that the special task force, established following a Cabinet decision on May 8, 2019, reviewed Suhakam’s April 3, 2019, report on the disappearances of Pastor Raymond Koh and Amri Che Mat.

He added that the task force’s findings were submitted to the court in a report titled Laporan Pasukan Khas bagi Kehilangan Amri Che Mat dan Pastor Raymond Koh (Special Team Report on the Disappearance of Amri Che Mat and Pastor Raymond Koh) on March 13, 2020.

Tan has also instructed his legal counsel from Messrs AmerBon to apply to the court to hold a watching brief on his behalf.

Koh, 64, was abducted by a group of masked men while driving in Kelana Jaya, Selangor on February 13, 2017, while Amri, 44, a co-founder of Perlis Hope Welfare Association, disappeared on November 24, 2016.