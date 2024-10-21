MIRI, Oct 21 — A 69-year-old man succumbed to his injuries at the Miri Hospital after the car he was driving crashed into a tree on a road divider at Jalan Miri-Bintulu here around 2.05pm yesterday.

The deceased was identified as Tang Ka Chuang.

Miri district police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu said preliminary investigations revealed that the victim lost control of his car while travelling from the city centre, causing it to skid to the right and collide with the tree.

“The impact caused severe damage to the front of the car and inflicted serious injuries to the victim’s right leg and stomach.

“He was rushed to Miri Hospital but was pronounced dead while receiving treatment in the emergency ward at 4.36pm,” he said in a press statement last night.

Alexson said the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Meanwhile, the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said they were notified about the incident at 2.18pm and firefighters from the Miri Central fire station were rushed to the scene.

“Upon arrival, the firefighters proceeded to extricate the victim, who was pinned to the driver’s seat using special tools.”

Bomba said the victim was given initial treatment before being sent to Miri Hospital for further treatment. — The Borneo Post