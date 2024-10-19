KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 19 — Simple modifications, such as installing handrails, should be made mandatory in all public and private buildings to prevent unfortunate incidents among the elderly, according to Alliance for a Safe Community chairman Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye.

Lee said this initiative is one of the key areas the government should focus on to provide a safe environment for the elderly.

“Simple modifications such as installing handrails, improving lighting and removing chipping hazards can help prevent many accidents among the elderly. It should be made mandatory in all public and private buildings because seniors find it difficult to climb and lose their balance, resulting in falls and injuries.

“Therefore, it is my duty to ensure that all public spaces under the control of governments and local authorities are made elderly friendly,” he said in his plenary speech at the “Celebrating United Nations International Day For Older Persons: Caring and Sharing in Your Golden Years” conference and exhibition today.

The conference, organised by the Third Age Media Association (TAMA), was attended by Women, Family and Community Development Ministry deputy secretary-general (strategic) Chua Choon Hwa and TAMA president Cheah Tuck Wing.

Lee also suggested that community infrastructure be designed with the needs of the elderly in mind, incorporating safe pedestrian crossings, accessible public transportation and features that are friendly to older adults.

While the International Day for Older Persons is used to reflect on creating a safer environment for the elderly, he also believed it is critical to ensure that the elderly have easy and affordable access to medical services.

“Health and well-being are paramount to us. As a result, regular health screenings, preventive care and early treatment of illnesses are critical.

“Don’t forget that mental health support is equally important because loneliness and isolation can have several impacts on the mental well-being of older adults,” he added.

In this regard, Lee believes that community programmes that promote social interaction and provide mental health resources can have a significant impact.

Meanwhile, Chua said in his response that the ministry would look into the suggestion and bring it to the attention of the National Physical Planning Council (MPFN).

“Yes, it is necessary to install handrails in public and private buildings so that all of the facilities provided can be used by everyone, not just the elderly, but also pregnant women.

“So this coming Tuesday or Wednesday, I am going to present (the suggestion) in the MPFN (meeting) chaired by the Prime Minister,” he stated. — Bernama



