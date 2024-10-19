MELAKA, Oct 19 — The construction of the West Coast Expressway (WCE) from Banting to Gelang Patah that was announced during the Madani Budget 2025, will benefit Melaka, its chief minister, Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh said.

He said this was because the highway would be an alternative route for motorists to get to Melaka besides the North South Expressway.

“The state government is confident that the allocation channelled through the Budget 2025 will be able to empower Melaka’s economic growth and help plan for a more progressive development for the people in this state.

“The allocation will also serve as a commitment for the state government to draft various initiatives, including welfare aid, to structure development and plan more inclusive programmes,” he said in a statement today.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had announced several people-centric developments in Melaka, including a storied U-turn and a direct U-turn from Pulau Gadong Intersection to Taman Cheng Perdana Intersection in Melaka Tengah, the construction of Pasar Besar Melaka Sentral and a new police station for Tanjung Minyak during the tabling of the Madani Budget 2025 in Dewan Rakyat here yesterday.

Meanwhile, Perlis Menteri Besar Mohd Shukri Ramli said two projects announced in the Budget 2025 for the state would bring comfort to the people.

The projects are the construction of a road connecting Jalan Pesisir Pantai to Kuala Sanglang, the upgrade of Jalan Persiaran Wawasan, Kangar from two to four lanes and the construction of a new block at the Wang Kelian Customs, Immigration, Quarantine and Security Complex.

“I also welcome allocations to upgrade towns at the border, especially those at the South Thailand border, and hope that they will be expedited,” he added. — Bernama