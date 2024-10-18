KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 18 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has frozen assets worth millions of ringgit as part of its ongoing investigation into the Selangor Menteri Besar Incorporated (MBI) over allegations of corruption involving sand mining concessions.

MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki said no new arrests have been made in the case thus far.

“The remand period for an individual previously arrested has been extended by seven days to facilitate further investigation. Officers are still tracing shares suspected to have been received as bribes, which are currently held in several companies,” he told a press conference after a governance enhancement signing ceremony between MACC and the Social Security Organisation (Perkeso) here today.

Azam added that MACC is investigating 20 other projects and expects to provide an update on the case within the next three to four days.

Last Thursday, two individuals — a former MBI senior executive and a businessman, were arrested in connection with the investigation.

To date, MACC has raided nine premises and seized nearly RM6 million in cash, including RM5 million in foreign currency discovered at a residence.

Several investigation papers have been opened under the MACC Act 2009 and the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing Act 2001.

In a separate matter, Azam said governance issues are also under scrutiny in the investigation of the 1BestariNet project and several individuals, including former Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, are expected to be called to assist with the inquiry.

Investigators are currently reviewing data provided by the company involved in supplying services to schools.

“Muhyiddin, along with other parties, will be summoned, but not at this time. We need to carefully examine this case, as it involves not just potential criminal misconduct, but also governance issues related to the tender process,” Azam added.

The MACC had previously initiated an investigation into the RM4 billion 1BestariNet project tender awarded to YTL Communications Sdn Bhd by the Ministry of Education in 2011, following allegations of irregularities in payment claims. — Bernama