KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 17 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) said today that a new remand application has been filed against a former chief operating officer (COO) of Menteri Besar Selangor Incorporated (MBI) who had previously been detained for a day.

According to Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki, this latest arrest of the 45-year-old businessman is related to a separate matter, and the Magistrate’s Court has approved a seven-day remand order.

“This morning, another remand application was filed against the former COO who had previously been detained for a day.

“This time, he was arrested in connection with a different issue,” he told reporters after officiating a roundtable programme here.

A businessman, who was initially remanded by MACC last week in relation to a corruption case involving MBI, was rearrested today.

Reports citing MACC source said they were remanded again based on new information suggesting their involvement in a separate corruption case.

The second case, while also related to MBI, concerns a different project.

During a raid on Saturday, the MACC had uncovered S$1.5 million (RM6 million) at a site identified as a safehouse for an influential politician.

On Monday, Azam said that officers had located two more safehouses, one of which held approximately S$74,000, equivalent to RM243,000 at current exchange rates.

He also said that the MACC discovered about RM78,000 in another office and received information regarding additional cash concealed in various bank accounts.

The MACC has launched multiple investigations under the Anti-Corruption Act 2009 and the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing Act 2001.