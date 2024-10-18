KOTA KINABALU, Oct 18 — The Sabah Fatwa Council has declared the teachings, practices, beliefs and ideology of members of GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH) and its affiliated companies contradict and deviate from Islamic teachings that are based on the Ahli Sunnah Wal Jama’ah.

The Sabah Mufti’s office, in a statement yesterday, said the decision was made at a Special Muzakarah of the 2024 Sabah Fatwa Council 2024 held last Oct 1 and 2.

“This deviation encompasses aspects of aqidah (faith), syariah (Islamic law), akhlak (behaviour), family, humanity and economic transactions (muamalah) that lead to division within the Muslim community and could potentially threaten national security,” it said.

It also stated that GISBH deviates from the true teachings of Islam, including believing that Ashaari Mohammad or Abuya is in occultation and will appear as the assistant of Imam Mahdi in the afterlife.

Another is the practice of tabarruk (seeking blessings), such as obtaining blessings from objects used by GISBH leaders, including consuming food or water used by leaders to wash hands, brush teeth, beards and others, it said.

In terms of shariah, the State Mufti’s Office stated that the deviations include claims that the Friday prayer is not obligatory until the Imam Mahdi’s government is established and combining the five obligatory prayers, performing them at once instead of at the designated times throughout the day.

The economic deviations, it said, include the misuse of charity homes to secure donations from the public and the government, and the exploitation of members, who work without pay.

As such, it said, any GISBH members and Muslims who practice the beliefs and teachings of GISBH must repent immediately. — Bernama