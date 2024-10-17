KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 17 — There is no solid evidence linking government officials or political leaders to GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH), based on investigations so far.

However, in a written response on the Parliament website, the Ministry of Home Affairs, stated that they do not rule out any possibilities as the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) investigation is still ongoing from various angles and under numerous legal provisions.

The response addressed a question from Lim Lip Eng (PH-Kepong) on whether any government officials or political leaders were involved or had colluded with GISBH, and whether a Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) on crimes associated with the organisation was necessary.

The Home Ministry said it does not currently plan to establish an RCI on the matter.

It added that PDRM should be given ample space and trust to track down the remaining followers of the group.

“PDRM is also monitoring GISBH’s activities abroad. Should any legal violations be found, action will be taken through the Mutual Legal Assistance and the Mutual Assistance in Criminal Matters Act, in collaboration with the Attorney General’s Chambers and Interpol,” the ministry stated. — Bernama