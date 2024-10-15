KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 15 — Police have adhered to all existing provisions in their investigation into GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH), said Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain.

He said the investigation is based on reports and information received, as well as intelligence conducted by the police, ensuring that the investigation is handled carefully to be transparent and thorough.

“As previously explained, police conduct the investigations under the laws of Malaysia, such as the Child Act, the Sexual Offences Against Children Act, the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act, the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (Sosma), and other relevant laws,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

He said this when asked to comment on allegations by certain parties that there was no need for children rescued from GISBH-owned charity homes during Op Global to be handed over to the Social Welfare Department.

According to Razarudin, the investigation into GISBH also involves criminal cases under the Penal Code, such as Section 506 for criminal intimidation and Section 354 for assault or use of criminal force to a person with intent to outrage modesty.

He said Op Global was conducted in collaboration with other agencies and the investigations had resulted in several prosecutions in court.

Razarudin said investigations showed there were elements of neglect and abuse of children, with several viral videos indicating that such elements existed in the charity homes.

“The police’s actions aim to rescue victims believed to have been neglected, mistreated, abused, or exploited, in addition to arresting and prosecuting the individuals responsible for these offences,” he stressed.

Earlier, media reports said 96 parents of 174 children associated with GISBH had requested the return of their children to their families, as it has been over a month since they last saw them. — Bernama