PUTRAJAYA, Oct 18 — The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) has amended the Second Schedule of the Trade Descriptions (Certification and Halal Marking) Order 2011 by adding new overseas halal certification bodies that are recognised by the Malaysian Islamic Development Department (JAKIM).

Its minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali said the amendment aligns with JAKIM’s decision to recognise five additional foreign halal certification bodies this year, comprising two from Russia and one each from Brazil, Mongolia and Uruguay.

“This brings the total number of overseas halal certification bodies recognised by JAKIM to 88 in 49 countries around the world.

“The Second Schedule of the Trade Descriptions (Certification and Halal Marking) Order 2011 was gazetted on Oct 4, 2024, and came into effect on Oct 5,” he said in a statement today.

Based on statistics on the enforcement of halal-related cases, Armizan said, a total of 53 cases were reported between Jan 1 and Sept 30 this year with goods worth RM1.81 million confiscated.

Among the offences recorded were using a fake halal logo and using a halal certificate issued by an unauthorised body.

He advised all quarters to comply with the laws currently in force, especially regarding halal issues, as the ministry will take firm action against the errant ones.

The publication of the amendment is to empower the country’s halal industry and legislation, in addition to protecting the interests of Muslim consumers, he said. — Bernama