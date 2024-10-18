SHAH ALAM, Oct 18 — About 30 homes in Kampung Haji Razali, Tanjong Karang have been impacted due to the overflow of Sungai Tengi, which was caused by a high tide phenomenon this morning.

Kuala Selangor District Disaster Management Committee chairman Mohd Raiz Radzuan said the situation has forced 26 people from 11 families to be relocated to the temporary relief centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan Sungai Sireh, which was opened at 10 am.

He said the overflow occurred after the water level at the Kapar Power Station-Port Klang Authority reference station reached six metres at 6.20 am.

“All relevant agencies have been instructed to be ready for this situation, including providing immediate assistance to affected victims and conducting continuous monitoring.

“The public, especially those in high-risk areas, are reminded to stay alert to announcements and instructions from the authorities to avoid any untoward incidents,” he said in a statement today.

Earlier, Selangor Infrastructure and Agriculture Committee chairman Izham Hashim urged residents in coastal areas to remain cautious throughout the high tide phenomenon, which is expected to subside by Sunday.

He added that sea levels are expected to reach 5.8 metres today, followed by 5.7 metres tomorrow and 5.5 metres on Sunday. — Bernama