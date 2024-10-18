KUCHING, Oct 18 — A senior citizen perished after his pickup truck crashed into a watery ditch at Mile 18 Jalan Kuching-Serian yesterday.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said Lai Sze Ho, 62, sustained serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

“Six personnel from the Siburan fire station were rushed to the location following a call received at 6.10am. The victim was found trapped in the driver’s seat and had to be extricated using special tools,” it said.

Bomba said efforts to recover the victim were made harder by the waist-deep water in the ditch.

It said the rescue operation concluded at 8.30am, with the body handed over to police for further action. — The Borneo Post