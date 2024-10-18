IPOH, Oct 18 — Motorists travelling on the East-West Highway between Gerik, Perak and Jeli, Kelantan, have been urged to remain cautious and avoid stopping by the roadside following two fatal tiger attacks in the area, the Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) has warned.

Perak Perhilitan director Yusof Shariff stressed the importance of vigilance after a 54-year-old man was killed on Tuesday near Bagan Balak at KM79 of the highway, followed by the fatal mauling of a Myanmar national yesterday near a chili farm in Batu Melintang, Jeli.

“We advise road users to remain vigilant and refrain from halting their vehicles by the roadside, especially between the Titiwangsa Rest Stop and Jeli,” Yusof said when contacted by The Star.

Perhilitan suspects the same tiger carried out both attacks due to their close proximity in time and location.

Yusof explained that the tiger’s unusual behaviour could be due to injury, and that traps had been set while personnel closely monitored the area.

“Our efforts are focused on capturing the tiger using appropriate methods,” he added.