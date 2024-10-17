KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 17 — A 26-second video depicting a heated argument between two men at a food court in Puchong has gone viral, drawing significant attention online.

Captured on closed-circuit television (CCTV), the footage shows one man wearing a white round-neck T-shirt while a woman attempts to de-escalate the situation.

In a separate clip from another angle, the same man appears to raise his arms, revealing what looks like a firearm tucked into his waistband.

Accompanying the video, messages circulated in a whistleblower Telegram group suggest that the incident took place several days prior.

According to these claims, the altercation began when the man was confronted by the food court manager for smoking in the area.

Reports allege that he threatened the manager, asserting that he was “untouchable” and even pointed the weapon at the manager’s stomach, though this moment was not captured on CCTV.

When approached by the New Straits Times, Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said that no official report regarding the incident had been filed.

He urged witnesses to come forward with any information, emphasising the importance of reporting such confrontations.

Anyone with details can contact the Selangor police hotline at 03-2052 9999 or visit the nearest police station.