KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 17 — Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Dr Zaliha Mustafa has pledged that three key figures, known as the “three iron ladies,” would make the city safe, clean, and more sustainable.

According to Malaysiakini, Zaliha described the trio as herself, Kuala Lumpur Mayor Datuk Seri Maimunah Mohamad Sharif, and Federal Territories Department director-general Datuk Noridah Abdul Rahim, who have formed the KL Strike Force to aid their efforts.

“Insya'allah, we will see KL clean from all matters of concern to the residents. I would also like to give a reminder, ‘Don’t try to be funny’ in KL,” she was quoted as saying in Parliament today.

Dr Zaliha stressed the importance of addressing cleanliness and safety in the city, and cautioned against undermining their mission

Responding Zahir Hassan (Pakatan Harapan-Wangsa Maju), she said the KL Strike Force’s operations between May and September resulted in the arrest of 781 individuals for prostitution.

She rejected claimed that there was no action to reduce prostitution in the city, but acknowledged that there were “hotspots, which she said would be dealt with by the Strike Force.