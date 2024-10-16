GOMBAK, Oct 16 — Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari today rejected suggestions that the landslide yesterday in Taman Melawati was due to over-development.

He said the last time planning permission was issued for the area was over 10 years ago.

“It’s not a high density development, it’s more on bungalow lot development. Therefore, they went through the Environment Sensitive Area Technical Development Committee and they went through the entire process.

“So, the issue is with maintenance — maintenance of the roads and maintenance of the drainage that was built,” Amirudin said during a press conference here today.

The MB said this was why he directed local authorities to proactively engage landowners to minimise such risks.

The landslide at about 10am yesterday following heavy downpour affected four houses on Jalan E, Taman Melawati.

The affected homes were evacuated and residents placed at the Dewan Orang Ramai Jalan E5 until further notice.

When asked if any action will be taken against the failure to conduct regular maintenance, Amirudin said authorities were focussed of search and rescue at the moment.

Amirudin also said that the private land owners including the developer of plots higher up the slope have been notified of the landslide and told to take necessary actions.

“But I want to note that, on the landslide area there is no development on it.

“There is two plots of land, one is this one, and the other one higher up, but the road where the landslide occurred it leads to the development higher up.

“The land plot where the landslide happened, it was recently transferred to new owners and the is no new planning permission yet for that land plot,” he said.

“The drain that was clogged by rocks and soil, so it caused the overflow of water, it’s not just from yesterday but over time, and yesterday’s overflow was quite severe, so the entire area is under the purview of the private developers.

“The road has not been handed over — the road is still considered as part of the path used for the development higher up, so perhaps their are some ground movement and soil or rocks flowing from the works on the development that flowed to the bottom, so that’s needs inspection.

“We have issued a notice to respective private land owners to conduct inspection,” he said.

On compensation for affected residents, Amirudin said it will be up to the group to pursue the private land owners.

However he said the developers and private land owners should be proactive in taking responsibility to prevent this from happening again.

“I have also asked the Ampang Jaya Municipal Council (MPAJ) to act fast on these matters, don’t wait for months to do something.

“I’m not pointing fingers, but everyone has to be responsibly and do their job fast.

“This is a high risk area which has been listed by MPAJ, as developers they have to take some responsibilities and the authorities should remind the developers on the matter,” Amirudin said.