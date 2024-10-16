GOMBAK, Oct 16 — Deputy Works Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan has assured that the underlying sedimentary rocks at Taman Melawati hill remain strong.

He explained that the recent landslide was caused by slope failure resulting from surface soil erosion.

“There is no more ground movement now. The underlying sedimentary rocks at the hill are still strong,” Ahmad told reporters during a press conference today.

As the area affected by the landslide involves private land ownership, Ahmad stated that the Ampang Jaya Municipal Council (MPAJ) needs to engage with the private landowner to prevent future incidents.

“We want to ensure that the drainage at the top of the hill is cleared immediately by MPAJ, while the repair works on the hill slope will be conducted by the private land developer.

“That is why a technical and coordination meeting between MPAJ, and the private land developer must be held promptly. We at the Works Ministry will provide guidance accordingly.

“Hopefully, by Friday morning, all technical reports will be completed by Thursday evening,” he added.

Ahmad said that repair works on the slope require time and involve various methods, including soil nailing, a technique used to stabilise existing slopes by embedding steel bars known as soil nails.

“That method is being employed here, while other areas may use different techniques,” he noted.

Based on investigations conducted by the slope engineering branch of the Public Works Department, Ahmad reported early signs of potential instability, including slanted trees and slight cracks on the road surface.

He also advised the public to take precautions, especially in the more than 3,000 slope areas identified as high-risk.

“There are over 3,000 slopes considered high risk out of 27,000 slopes found on federal roads. This is why we activated the Disaster Operations Room (BigBen or Bilik Gerakan Bencana) under the Works Ministry a few days ago.

“If necessary, we will work around the clock to ensure an early warning system is in place for slopes located near residential areas, properties, and schools, as that is part of our responsibility,” he added.

The landslide, which occurred yesterday at approximately 10am during heavy rainfall, affected four homes, prompting 33 residents to temporarily evacuate the housing area on Jalan E6.

As of now, residents have not been informed when they can return to their homes.