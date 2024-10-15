PUTRAJAYA, Oct 15 — Claims that the Mufti (Federal Territories) Bill 2024 was drafted hastily and influenced by certain parties are untrue, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Mohd Na’im Mokhtar.

In a statement today, he said the drafting of the Mufti Bill is an initiative by the government to dignify and empower the Mufti institution in the Federal Territories.

“With this empowerment, the management of fatwas and the development of Islamic law can be administered in an orderly, transparent and credible manner, with the aim of improving the effectiveness of Islamic governance in Malaysia.

“The Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) would like to refute claims by certain parties that the Mufti Bill was drafted hastily and influenced by certain quarters,” he said.

Mohd Na’im added that the Committee for Drafting the Mufti (Federal Territories) Bill was established in 2021 to study and draft a specific Act for the Mufti.

The drafting committee comprises representatives from the Federal Territories Mufti Office, Jakim, the Attorney General’s Chambers, the Malaysian Syariah Judiciary Department, the Federal Territories Syariah Court, the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Council, and the Selangor Mufti Department.

“The Mufti Bill has undergone a detailed and lengthy drafting process to ensure that a comprehensive and well-ordered Bill is prepared, in line with the Federal Constitution and applicable laws,” he said.

He also advised all parties to be cautious with any statements not based on facts, as they could create polemics over this noble initiative. — Bernama