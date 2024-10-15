MELAKA, Oct 15 — The Melaka state government is committed to positioning the state as a leading hub for electric vehicle (EV) production in Malaysia, in line with Sustainable Development Goal 13 (SDG13), which emphasises urgent action to combat climate change and its impacts.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh said the use of EVs is crucial in supporting efforts to promote low-carbon mobility practices among Malaysians, aligning with the government’s aspiration to achieve a carbon-neutral country by 2050.

“It is also a strategic and comprehensive initiative to address climate change and promote the development of renewable energy,” he told reporters after launching the Lytron Malaysia Electric Motorcycle at Encore, Kota Laksamana, here yesterday.

Ab Rauf highlighted that the opening of the first Lytron brand electric motorcycle plant in Ayer Keroh in 2022 aligns with the state’s SDG 13 efforts.

He said the factory, which operates under the supervision of Lytron Sdn Bhd and managed by M Electric Vehicle Sdn Bhd (MEVB), is involved in the production and assembly of electric motorcycles, as well as the marketing and distribution of Lytron electric motorcycles nationwide.

“So far, I understand that 1,000 units of Lytron electric motorcycles will be marketed in Melaka first for the local market, following approval from the Ministry of Investment, Trade, and Industry (MITI).

“We have asked Zhejiang Luyuan Electric Vehicle Co. Ltd. from China to further expand their investment in Melaka through its technology partner, MEVB, to further advance electric technology development in Malaysia,” he said.

Ab Rauf added that the electric motorcycle plant is also expected to create job opportunities for graduates of Technical and Vocational Education and Training from higher education institutions in the state. — Bernama