KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 15 — A Honda Wave 100, reported missing from Sidili, Kota Tinggi, 18 years ago, was found in Segamat two days ago.

The motorcycle was recovered during a patrol operation by officers from the Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department at the Segamat District Police Headquarters.

Segamat District Police Chief, Superintendent Ahmad Zamry Marinsah, told national daily Berita Harian that a 38-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of involvement in the theft.

“The suspect was detained around 2pm by our patrol team near Balai Badang.

“This incident appears to have been carried out by an individual, rather than a part of a larger syndicate,” he stated today.

Ahmad Zamry added that police are collaborating with the Kota Tinggi District Police Headquarters to investigate how the motorcycle ended up in Segamat, which is about a three-hour journey away by car within the same state of Johor.

Among the lines of inquiry, authorities are examining the possibility that the registration number and chassis number of the motorcycle, reported stolen in 2006, may have been cloned.

“Typically, stolen motorcycles are not equipped with additional locks, and it is uncommon for the keys to be left behind,” he said.

The case is being investigated under Section 379A of the Penal Code and has been referred to the Kota Tinggi IPD for further action.