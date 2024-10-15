KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 15 — Malaysia’s preparations and roadmap as Asean Chair in 2025, particularly in the context of economic and current geopolitical challenges, are among the key issues to be discussed in the Dewan Rakyat session today.

According to the Order Paper on Parliament’s website, the matter will be raised by Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari (PH-Gombak) during the Minister’s Question Time.

Amirudin will also ask the prime minister about the outcomes of Malaysia’s participation in the 44th and 45th Asean Summits from Oct 8 to 11.

During the same session, Ahmad Fadhli Shaari (PN-Pasir Mas) will ask the prime minister if the government is prepared to take legal action against an international news agency regarding allegations of interference in the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s (MACC) investigation, which is deemed to have tarnished the prime minister’s image in the fight against abuse of power and corruption.

Also of interest is Datuk Mohd Shahar Abdullah’s (BN-Paya Besar) inquiry during the oral questions and answers session, asking the Minister of Economy how the government plans to stimulate growth in the high-skilled sector to absorb the increasing number of highly qualified individuals entering the job market.

Following the questions and answers session, the sitting will continue with the tabling of two Bills for the first reading, namely the Supply Bill 2025 by the Minister of Finance and the National Wages Consultative Council (Amendment) Bill 2024 by the Minister of Human Resources.

Additionally, the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department will propose that the Dewan Rakyat supports the government in ensuring that the findings in the Auditor-General’s Report and the recommendations in the report are taken seriously by the relevant parties to prevent recurring weaknesses.

The Dewan Rakyat will then resume the debate on the Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2024, which among other things, seeks to lower the age for applying for citizenship from 21 years to 18 years.

The Third Meeting of the Third Session of the 15th Parliament will convene for 35 days until Dec 12. — Bernama