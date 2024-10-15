KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 15 — The government plans to build more reservoirs as part of its short and long-term flood mitigation plans, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

He said the new reservoirs would reduce the risk of flash floods especially in Kuala Lumpur.

“The plan is already in place. It’s just that we plan according to the available financial capabilities and we implement what we have as much as possible,” he told reporters after the Asia New Economy Summit 2024 here today.

Fadillah, who is also the Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation, said most of the water reservoirs will be built in Kuala Lumpur under the supervision of the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL).

“There are ongoing projects. But there is one project involving design and contractor problems and this affects our planning. We have to see how our recovery plan is to speed up any project that is delayed due to contractor failure,” he said.

An unusually high and continuous rainfall from 8.30 am this morning in Kuala Lumpur caused major rivers, including Sungai Batu, Sungai Klang, and Sungai Gombak, to overflow, which led to flooding in several areas.

According to DBKL today, 60mm of rain was recorded during this time, which was well above average. — Bernama