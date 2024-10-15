PETALING JAYA, Oct 15 — Unusually high and continuous rainfall from 8.30am this morning in Kuala Lumpur caused major rivers, including Sungai Batu, Sungai Klang, and Sungai Gombak, to overflow, which led to flooding in several areas.

The Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) Corporate Planning Department, in a statement, 60mm of rain was recorded during this time, which was well above the average.

“Rainfall readings at the city centre station exceeded 114mm per hour, which is 54mm higher than the norm,” the statement read.

DBKL added that its personnel had been deployed to manage the situation, including directing traffic to ease congestion.

By 10.45am, all major roads in the city centre had reopened, except for a one-way closure at Jalan Rahmat, it added.

DBKL also activated two static pumps at Jalan Sultan Azlan Shah.

“Flooding was reported around Bulatan Dato’ Onn, and DBKL deployed three mobile pumps to drain the water. The situation returned to normal by around 9.18am,” the statement read.

DBKL added that clean-up operations at Jalan Parlimen had been completed, while works at Jalan Sultan were still underway.

The city hall also said most affected areas were brought under control, with floodwaters receding within 30 minutes.

Earlier, flash floods were reported in several areas, including Jalan Pudu, Salak Selatan, Jalan Kuching, Jalan Pantai Baru, Jalan Genting Klang, and Jalan Tuanku Abdul Halim. Other affected routes included Jalan Gombak, Jalan Damansara, Jalan Manjalara, Jalan Maharajalela, Jalan Wangsa Maju, and the Sultan Iskandar Highway towards Jalan Tun Razak.