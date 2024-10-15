KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 15 — Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Mohd Na’im Mokhtar has confirmed that GISBH members continue to adhere to the deviant teachings of the late Ashaari Muhammad, also known as “Abuya.”

He said investigations by the Malaysian Islamic Development Department (Jakim) revealed that the group subscribes to teachings beyond worshipping Ashaari.

These include allegedly obtaining “blessings from God” through unusual rituals involving personal items of the company’s leaders, such as used tissues and the remains of blood from cupping.

“Jakim presented the findings to the National Council of Islamic Religious Affairs (MKI),” Mohd Na’im told Parliament today.

“This legal opinion has been approved by the MKI chairman and will be presented to the Council of Rulers.”

Below are key findings from the investigation: GISBH members believe that the “Imam Mahdi” refers to Syeikh Suhaimi, one of the founders of the Aurad Muhammadiyah school of thought.

They also believe that Ashaari will reappear in the afterlife to assist the “Imam Mahdi,” whom they identify as Syeikh Suhaimi.

Members are confident they will be safe in the afterlife because Ashaari will help them answer questions posed by the Islamic angels “Munkar” and “Nakir.”

They have been indoctrinated to seek blessings from God using personal items of the company’s board members, such as used tissues, hair, beard trimmings, and blood remains from cupping.

Some members combine the five obligatory prayers, performing them at once instead of at the designated times throughout the day.

They do not attend Friday prayers.

The group holds two marriage ceremonies — one officiated by the GISBH leader, acting as the bride’s kin, and another by the respective state Islamic department.

Followers who leave the group are allegedly never allowed to see their families again, and their children are regarded as belonging to the company.

Members are expected to work tirelessly for the company without pay, while the leaders live glamorous lifestyles fully sponsored by the organisation.

Husbands, wives, and their children are separated as early as two years old. Once separated, the children are placed in charity homes to generate income through donations, based on the claim that their parents are warriors for Islam.

The schools under GISBH do not follow the syllabus set by the state’s religious department, contradicting claims made yesterday by Ashaari’s daughter Khaulah Ashaari.

The group also threatens and quarantines followers who challenge or defy its teachings.

The minister said that the government aims to rehabilitate GISBH members and guide them back to mainstream Islamic teachings.

He added that zakat (tithe) funds would be channelled toward supporting these efforts.