JOHOR BARU, Oct 14 — The Johor government, through the Islamic Religious Council (MAINJ), has established an Islamic Issues Action Committee to assist former members of Global Ikhwan Services and Business Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH) and their families.

State Islamic Affairs Committee chairman Mohd Fared Mohd Khalid said the committee has developed several proposals to help former GISBH members, alleged to have been involved in deviant teachings.

He said five programmes have been proposed to aid in the recovery and well-being of these individuals.

“Among the programmes is one focused on reinforcing the Islamic faith, shariah compliance, and moral restoration.

“This is in addition to programmes addressing marriage, livelihood assistance, family counselling, and dakwah,” he said in a statement tonight.

Mohd Fared said MAINJ, as the religious authority, remains committed to guiding the former members towards the teachings of Ahli Sunnah Wal Jamaah (Sunni Islam) and ensuring the continued preservation of Islamic principles.

He was commenting on efforts by the Johor government to rehabilitate and support the welfare of former GISBH members, following revelations by police that they are believed to be practising deviant teachings.

Mohd Fared added that MAINJ will provide a monthly stipend to assist these individuals and ensure their children’s education is secured.

“They share the same faith as us, and accepting them with compassion will strengthen Muslim unity in Johor,” he said.

He explained that the committee will convene whenever necessary to address Islamic religious issues that may challenge faith, shariah, or morality.

“This includes aspects of shariah law that could threaten community peace,” he added.

The establishment of MAINJ’s Islamic Issues Action Committee was approved during a special council meeting yesterday.

The permanent committee was set up under Section 7(1), Section 6, and Section 27 of the Islamic Religious Administration Enactment (Johor) 2003.

On September 23, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said about 10,000 GISBH members, including children, are believed to still be practising teachings linked to the banned Al-Arqam movement.

He said this was based on the discovery of the prohibited Aurad Muhammadiah book and religious recitations or “zikir” that underpin the faith and worship of the cult’s leader, Ashaari Muhammad.

GISBH has been under media scrutiny for its alleged involvement in various criminal activities, including child sexual exploitation, human trafficking, and promoting Islamic deviancy linked to the Al-Arqam movement, which was banned in 1994.

In the fourth phase of investigations, police seized numerous publications related to the Al-Arqam movement.



