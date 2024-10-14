IPOH, Oct 14 — Perak police crippled a drug distribution syndicate following the arrest of five local men during a raid on a house in the Chui Chak area of Hilir Perak on October 10.

Perak police chief Datuk Azizi Mat Aris said that officers seized 22 kilogrammes of drugs worth RM787,527 from the suspects during the raid conducted at around 8pm.

“Upon inspecting the house, police found four transparent packets containing 4.21 grammes of suspected heroin and another four packets containing 3.12 grammes of suspected methamphetamine,” Azizi said at a press conference at the Perak Police Headquarters.

“Police also seized 13 packets containing 21,863 grammes of suspected methamphetamine in crystal cube form.”

Azizi said all five suspects, aged between 30 and 47, tested positive for methamphetamine.

“All five suspects were remanded for seven days from October 11 to 17,” he added.

He said all five suspects have prior criminal records, with main suspect, aged 47, having 18 prior drug-related cases and five criminal records.

Police also confiscated two cars and one motorcycle during the raid.

Azizi said the syndicate had been active since September, using the rented house in Chui Chak for its operations.

He added that the seized drugs could be distributed to 218,664 addicts across the state.

The case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.