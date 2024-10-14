IPOH, Oct 14 — A mastermind behind 25 gold robbery cases involving RM34.2 million since 2018 was shot dead by police in a car chase shootout at Jalan Slim Lama, Tanjung Malim today.

Perak police chief Datuk Azizi Mat Aris said the shootout occurred around 3.10am when a team of eight officers was patrolling the area in two vehicles.

“The incident happened when the police spotted the suspect driving a Nissan Almera with a fake registration number in Jalan Slim, Tanjung Malim.

“Police fired several shots in order to defend themselves after the 43-year-old suspect refused to stop his vehicle, sped up and opened fire on the officers,” Azizi said during a press conference at the Perak Police Headquarters.

He said the suspect, who was on the police’s wanted list, was pronounced dead at the scene by an assistant medical officer from Tanjung Malim Health Clinic.

When asked if any of the police officers were injured during the shootout, Azizi confirmed that none were injured, although a bullet fired by the suspect struck one of the police vehicles.

He added that the suspect faced 11 criminal charges, mainly under Sections 395/397, 392/397, 324, 420 and 269 of the Penal Code, along with violations of Section 89 of the Police Act, Section 36 of the Weapons Act and Section 105 of the Road Traffic Act.

Azizi said police seized several items from the suspect’s vehicle, including weapons believed to have been used during the robberies.

“Among the items seized were a Sig Sauer pistol, a pistol magazine, six bullets (one in the chamber and five in the magazine), three bottles containing bullet fragments, three casings and two Tramontina machetes made in Brazil.

“Police also found a backpack containing three hats, a packet with a yellow chain, two sets of gloves, a face mask and a black long-sleeve T-shirt,” he said.

He added that the suspect’s car was reported stolen in 2017.

Investigations revealed the suspect was part of a group that targeted gold wholesalers, said Azizi.

“The group has been involved in 25 robbery cases since 2018 across Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Penang, Johor, Negeri Sembilan and Perak.

“The latest robbery targeted a gold supplier in Wangsa Maju, Kuala Lumpur, on August 28,” he said, adding that police are tracking other members of the group.