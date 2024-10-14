KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 14 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) raided two more safehouses and seized RM321,000 in addition to the RM5 million in foreign currency confiscated earlier from a politician’s safehouse.

MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki said the latest raids were carried out yesterday in the Klang Valley and Kuala Lumpur area, The Star reported today.

“In total, we have detained four people and taken statements from 15 witnesses,” he was quoted as saying during the Integrity Convention in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah.

According to the news report, those detained include a company director, a 45-year-old former official of Mentri Besar Selangor Incorporated, a 43-year-old former driver and a 46-year-old former financial officer.

He said the driver was only held for a day as he had prostate cancer, while two others were released on MACC bail on October 13.

One detainee remains in remand until October 15.

“We believe there is more money that is being invested in Singapore and saved in other banks, and we will continue our probes on this matter,” he added.

Azam said further raids, arrests, and witness interviews will take place to assist investigations under the MACC Act and the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 (AMLA).

He said the commission is still investigating whether the politician linked to the case is currently in government or inactive.