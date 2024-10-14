KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 14 — A security guard died after being crushed by a fallen tree while visiting his mother in an incident at Kampung Bandar Hilir in Sik, Kedah, yesterday.

According to Sinar Harian, Mohd Rizal Aziz, 47, was on his way home to Kampung Bandar Hilir after checking on his sick mother in Kampung Tanjung Besar, approximately three kilometres away.

It is understood that a tree suddenly toppled during the incident, crushing the victim while he was riding his motorcycle in the area.

Sik Fire and Rescue Department chief Zulkhairi Mat Tanjil said that they received a call about the incident at 5:58 PM and rushed to the scene.

“Upon arrival, we found a victim trapped between the motorcycle and the fallen tree branch. The victim was confirmed dead at the scene by personnel from the Ministry of Health Malaysia.

“About 20 rescuers, including firefighters, Civil Defence Force (APM), Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), and Malaysia Service volunteers, helped cut the tree branches to free the victim,” he said.

He added that the rescue team faced difficulties in cutting the fallen branches due to the hardness of the wood.

“At the time of the incident, there was heavy rain and strong winds. The fire department used chainsaws to cut the remaining parts of the tree and extract the victim.

“The victim was then successfully retrieved and handed over to the police. The operation concluded at 7:13 PM,” he said.

The District Police Chief of Sik, Deputy Superintendent Abdull Razak Osman, said a storm occurred during the heavy rain around 6pm in several areas of the district, and during this incident, the victim was crushed by the fallen tree.

The victim’s body was sent to the Forensic Department of Hospital Sik for an autopsy.