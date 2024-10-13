KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 13 — The parents of Daneen Auni Riksi, a 19-month-old girl battling stage three ovarian cancer in Sabah, have decided to end their public fundraiser to cover her medical treatment costs.

The campaign has raised around RM105,000 as of today, which will be used for Daneen’s upcoming chemotherapy sessions, according to Sinar Harian.

Her mother, Fallarystia Sintom, 25, said she and her husband are now focusing on their daughter’s recovery and expressed gratitude to everyone who contributed to the campaign after media reports highlighted Daneen’s case.

“We never expected our daughter’s story to receive such widespread attention,” she said.

“We are grateful for the strength we’ve gained through the prayers and donations from so many, including the media. As of today, the funds collected stand at approximately RM105,000, and with this, we are ending the fundraiser.”

She told Sinar Harian that they had started declining further donations since yesterday.

Fallarystia assured that all the contributions would be used solely for Daneen’s treatment and well-being.

“We will also open a special account for our daughter, and we promise to use the funds responsibly for her needs and comfort,” she said.

She asked for continued prayers for Daneen’s upcoming chemotherapy sessions.

“So far, our daughter is showing positive responses and is steadily improving,” she added.

The toddler is expected to be discharged soon from the Sabah Women and Children’s Hospital (HWKKS) in Likas.

“We are also thankful to the staff of Kota Marudu Hospital and HWKKS, who have been involved in her care from the beginning,” Fallarystia said.