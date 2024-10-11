KOTA KINABALU, Oct 11 — A 19-month-old girl, Daneen Auni Riksi, was diagnosed with Stage 3 ovarian cancer last Wednesday after months of suffering from prolonged crying and constipation.

Malay daily Sinar Harian reported that Daneen is currently receiving treatment at the Sabah Women and Children's Hospital (HWKKS) here and is set to begin chemotherapy soon.

Her mother, Fallarystia Sintom, 25, expressed her shock and sadness upon learning of her daughter’s diagnosis, given her young age.

“I never expected it because ovarian cancer is usually something you hear about in women aged 40 and above or those who have started menstruating,” she said when contacted by Sinar Harian.

“The doctors are still studying my daughter’s case because it’s so rare. When we were informed, I was devastated, especially since she’s so young and has already had her right ovary removed,” she added.

Fallarystia explained that Daneen first showed symptoms in August when she experienced a bloated stomach and constipation.

“She wasn’t comfortable, and because she doesn’t know how to speak yet, she would just cry from the pain in her stomach. Her belly was also bloated, and she had difficulty passing motion. She became less active, refused to walk, and only wanted to be carried,” she reportedly further told Sinar Harian.

The family initially sought treatment at Hospital Kota Marudu, but doctors couldn’t pinpoint her condition.

“One day, her blood levels dropped drastically, and she was immediately referred to HWKKS on September 28. That’s when they found a tumour and internal bleeding.

“To remove the 13.50cm tumour, she had to undergo immediate surgery. After the operation last Wednesday, doctors confirmed that she has ovarian cancer,” Fallarystia said.

Regarding Daneen’s recovery prospects, she said she is placing her hopes in God and the hospital’s efforts.

“For now, she is in the recovery stage after the surgery. Once she has recovered, she will start chemotherapy. The doctors have assured me that there is treatment for her condition, and as long as there is medicine, there is hope. At the same time, I am praying for her recovery,” she added.

Fallarystia also mentioned the difficulties she faces travelling to the hospital, as they don’t own a vehicle and her husband works at the Kudat Fire and Rescue Station.

“In Kota Marudu, we live in Kampung Mangin, which is 15 kilometres away, and my husband works in Kudat. Every time we need to go to the hospital, we stay at my in-laws’ house in Pekan Goshen to make the trip easier. However, since she was admitted to HWKKS in Kota Kinabalu, it’s been harder to travel back and forth.”

Her husband, Riksi Tahir, 25, a firefighter at the Kudat Fire and Rescue Station, admitted that they are struggling with the financial burden of the medical costs.

“So far, the hospital has not provided an estimate of the costs for the surgery and chemotherapy. I’m working in Kudat and can’t always visit my wife and daughter in the hospital in Kota Kinabalu,” he said.

In light of their situation, Riksi is appealing for public donations to help cover their daughter’s medical expenses.

“We hope that the donations will ease the financial burden on our small family,” he said.

Contributions can be made to Riksi’s Bank Simpanan Nasional (BSN) account at 1200241000113103, or he can be reached at 010-7644532, while Fallarystia can be contacted at 010-2608905.