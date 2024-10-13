KOTA TINGGI, Oct 13 — Three members of Global Ikhwan Services and Business Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH) were reportedly charged in the Sessions Court here today for alleged human trafficking and sexual assault.

The Star reported that Mahmad Hamal Tukiman, 57, and Rabiahtul Adawiyah Md Shah, 31, both managers of a GISBH-owned resort in Kota Tinggi, faced charges of trafficking four individuals for forced labour.

The victims involved in the human trafficking case include three women and one man, all aged between 30 and 57 years old.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Ansarullah Tukino, 20, a worker at the same resort, was charged with sexually assaulting a 16-year-old boy on two separate occasions.

All three defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges when they were read out before Sessions Court judge Hayda Faridzal Abu Hasan.

According to the prosecution, the human trafficking offences were committed between August 2022 and October 1, 2024, at Ikhwan Resort in Bandar Penawar, Kota Tinggi.

The trafficking charges fall under Section 12 of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants (Atipsom) Act 2007, read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code.

As for the sexual assault case, Muhammad Ansarullah allegedly committed the act on June 1 and June 3 this year, at the surau of the Ikhwan Resort.

His charges were framed under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017, which criminalises sexual contact with minors.

Deputy public prosecutor Ahmad Khairuddin Khalid proposed a bail amount of RM50,000 for Mahmad Hamal and Rabiahtul Adawiyah, and RM40,000 for Muhammad Ansarullah, along with additional conditions.

The court set bail at RM10,000 for each charge against Mahmad Hamal and Rabiahtul Adawiyah, and RM10,000 for the two charges against Muhammad Ansarullah, along with the required conditions.

Earlier, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said the three were found to be exploiting by arranging forced marriages by matching victims with higher-level individuals, as well as not allowing the use of mobile phones, and only allowing married couples to meet once or twice a month.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain said so far 58 individuals have been arrested under the act since Global Op was implemented in September.