KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 13 — The number of evacuees in flood-hit Johor, Kedah and Perak recorded an increase again this morning with more districts affected by the disaster in the three states.

In KEDAH, Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) state deputy director Major (PA) Muhammad Suhaimi Mohd Zain said the floods in the state have spread to Baling, with three relief centres (PPS) opened into accommodate the victims, and in Sik, with two PPS opened.

“The three PPS in Baling accommodate 69 people from 26 families while the PPS in Sik accommodate 54 families,” he said in a statement here today.

He said Kota Setar still recorded the highest number of victims, totalling 1,238 people from 372 families at nine PPS while 507 people from 139 families were accommodated at two PPS in Pendang.

In the Kubang Pasu district, two PPSs are still operating with 146 people (52 families), while the PPS in Pokok Sena accommodates 98 people from 36 families.

Meanwhile, in JOHOR, two more PPS were opened in Kluang and Kulai respectively as the number of victims in the state increased to 147 people this morning, compared to only 17 victims last night.

The 17 victims, from three families, were those affected by the flood in the Batu Pahat district and they are accommodated at the PPS at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Seri Bunut.

State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) chairman Tan Sri Dr Azmi Rohani said there are 61 victims accommodated at the PPS at SK Seri Kampung Renggam, Kluang, while the remaining victims are at the PPS at Dewan Kampung Murni Jaya, Kulai.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) predicts thunderstorms in Kluang and Kulai this afternoon, while similar weather is expected in Batu Pahat this morning.

In PERAK, the Secretariat of the State Disaster Management Committee said that the number of flood victims increased slightly to 166 people from 51 families this morning, compared to 136 people from 40 families last night.

Another PPS was opened at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Sultan Idris Shah II in the Hulu Perak district at 12.20 am today to accommodate 30 people from 11 families after their homes in Kampung Air Panas were affected by floods.

“The number of flood victims in the Kerian district remains at 71 people from 20 families at the PPS at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Changkat Lobak while the PPS at SK Parit Haji Aman accommodates 65 people from 20 families,” according to the secretariat. — Bernama