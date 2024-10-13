KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 13 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today joked that he can be an “honorary member” of the Malaysian Bar due to all the experience he has in court.

Facing several court cases for years before he re-entered politics, Anwar said has therefore acquired “sufficient credit hours” to be called to the Bar.

“I had this rare opportunity to be associated with great luminaries in the legal profession, and back and forth to the courts.

“I am serious to be rightfully considered. Thank you,” he said in jest while addressing the 37th LawAsia Conference here.

Anwar related how he was subjected to “insolence of office” — which refers to being disrespected by the previous administrations and the authorities, and also the “law’s delay” which he said was a gross abuse of power.

He had earlier vowed that the era of tampering with judicial independence to serve “nefarious and vile” political means is over.

He also expressed his unwavering support for judicial independence, as per the basic structure of the Federal Constitution.

In 1998, Anwar was charged with allegations of sodomy and fired from the post of deputy prime minister over corruption charges. This was later overturned.

In 2008, he was again charged for sodomy and spent years in incarceration — drawing condemnation from human rights watchdog Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch.

In 2018, seven days after the historic 14th general elections which marked the downfall of Barisan Nasional after six decades in power, Anwar was pardoned by the then King, Sultan Muhammad V.