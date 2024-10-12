KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 12 — Malaysia and Turkiye are exploring potential collaboration in the field of green and alternative energy, in line with Malaysia’s commitment to adopting more sustainable and eco-friendly energy sources.

Minister of Science, Technology, and Innovation, Chang Lih Kang said a meeting held with senior management from the Turkish Energy, Nuclear,and Mineral Research Agency (TENMAK) opened doors for cooperation in nuclear energy research and the exploration of minerals critical to sustainable development for both countries.

The meeting, which took place on the second day of his official visit to Turkiye this week, aimed to strengthen and explore new cooperation opportunities in science, technology, and innovation (STI).

“We are exploring the potential for collaboration in the green and alternative energy sectors, aligning with Malaysia’s commitment to a more sustainable and environmentally friendly energy approach.

“This technical visit also provided us with clearer insights into the advanced expertise and technologies employed by TENMAK in energy management and nuclear research,” he shared in a Facebook post today.

He added that the collaboration between the Ministry of Science, Technology, and Innovation (MOSTI) and TENMAK is a step forward in ensuring Malaysia remains at the forefront of high-impact technology exploration, thus enhancing the country’s competitiveness in the technology and energy sectors. — Bernama