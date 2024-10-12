VIENTIANE, Oct 12 — Malaysia remains committed towards reinvigorating and strengthening the multilateral system and preserving a world order underpinned by international law.

On that note, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said Malaysia welcomes the adoption of the ‘Pact for the Future’ on Sept 22, 2024.

This message was delivered during the 14th Asean-United Nations (UN) Summit yesterday, which was attended by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

According to media reports, the pact was described by the UN Chief as a landmark agreement that is a step-change towards more effective, inclusive and networked multilateralism.

On behalf of the people of Malaysia, Anwar also conveyed his deepest condolences to Guterres and the UN family on the loss of 220 personnel of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), mercilessly killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza.

“Malaysia remains committed to supporting the work of UNRWA,” he said.

Anwar also reiterated Malaysia’s call for the exercise of veto to be limited to arrest the continued violations of international law.

On Myanmar, he said it is crucial that the UN, particularly the UN Security Council, continue to support Asean’s efforts in facilitating a peaceful resolution to the crisis.

“As incoming Chair (of Asean), Malaysia will work closely with your (UN) Special Envoy,” he said.

Anwar said Malaysia is also pleased to note the progress of the Asean-UN Plan of Action (POA), adding that in developing the successor POA, both parties must incorporate the relevant elements of the UN Pact for the Future and Asean Community Vision 2045.

Meanwhile, during the 2nd Asia Zero Emission Community (AZEC) Leaders Meeting, Malaysia reaffirmed its aspiration to achieving net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2050.

Anwar said the initiative under the National Energy Transition Roadmap (NETR) sets ambitious targets for Malaysia, aiming to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

“Malaysia believe that AZEC plays a pivotal role in this transition through regional cooperation and collective efforts to advance sustainable energy solutions, he said.

The prime minister stressed that in order to enhance energy security, Malaysia calls on AZEC members to intensify investments in the energy sector, including providing continuous financing support for natural gas as a transition fuel.

Both meetings were held as part of the three-day 44th and 45th Asean Summits and Related Summits that ended yesterday in the Lao capital. — Bernama