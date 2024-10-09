KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 9 — A former research assistant of a politician was charged again in the Magistrates’ Court here today with possession of two imitation pistols.

Muhammed Yusoff Rawther, 31, pleaded not guilty to the charge before Magistrate S. Mageswary.

He was charged with possessing the imitation pistols at a roadside near a condominium in Bukit Kiara, Brickfields here at 9.25am last September 6.

The charge, under Section 36(1) of the Arms 1960, provides imprisonment for up to one year or a maximum fine of RM5,000 or both if convicted.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Mohd Sabri Othman proposed bail at RM20,000 bail with one surety.

Lawyer Nurmustanir Md Nor, represented Muhammed Yusoff, then informed that his client had been charged in another Magistrates’ Court for a drug offence.

The court did not grant him bail and set November 12 for mention.

Last September 12, Muhammed Yusoff was charged in a Magistrates’ Court with trafficking cannabis weighing 305 grammes.

However, no plea was recorded as the case is under the jurisdiction of the High Court. — Bernama