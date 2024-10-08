KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 8 — A video of a hawker using drain water to clean his wok has sparked outrage online, drawing widespread condemnation for the unhygienic practice.

The 16-second clip, shared on Mynewshub Viral, left viewers horrified.

In the video, a woman narrates as the hawker places his wok directly into a drain to wash it.

“The roti canai seller here washes the wok using drain water. Very dirty,” the woman is heard saying while recording the incident.

The hawker is seen silently walking away after another co-worker sees the woman recording and gestures for the man to do his washing elsewhere.

The shocking footage, posted on Mynewshub Viral’s Telegram channel, has already garnered over 2,000 views, with many users expressing disgust over the incident.

On X, also posted by Mynewshub, the video garnered 89,000 views.

It is unclear where the video was recorded but one user who commented under the video on X said that it was at a “mamak” shop in Rasah, Negeri Sembilan, behind the bus stop.

Another user tagged the Health Ministry, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Dr Zaliha Mustafa, KL mayor Datuk Seri Maimunah Mohd Sharif, Immigration Department, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Dewan Bandaraya Kuala Lumpur.